Soccer

WATCH LIVE | AmaZulu star Bonginkosi Ntuli's funeral service

09 November 2023 - 11:31 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy: BSB Productions/AmaZulu FC

Members of the football fraternity and other mourners gathered in Cliffdale in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday for the funeral of AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli.

Ntuli succumbed to cancer on Sunday at the age of 32.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘One of the best forwards’: Football fraternity mourns death of Bongi Ntuli

The newlywed lost a short battle against cancer on Sunday after a recent diagnosis. He was 32.
Sport
2 days ago

‘We honestly lost one’ — Celeb tributes to Bongi Ntuli after untimely death

"Ntuli was very recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer which metastasized and ultimately led to his death," read the official statement ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli has died

AmaZulu FC striker Bonginkosi Ntuli has died after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer recently, the club said. He was 32.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 'It’s something that appeals to me': Cavin Johnson on Chiefs' coaching job Soccer
  2. WATCH LIVE | AmaZulu star Bonginkosi Ntuli's funeral service Soccer
  3. Why Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has a score to settle with Wydad Sport
  4. Cape Town Spurs coach Sean Connor cautions against overhyping exciting teenager ... Soccer
  5. Former Proteas assistant coach Birrell backs Jansen to bounce back after poor ... Sport

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
5K in instruments stolen from South African band visiting Detroit, show ...