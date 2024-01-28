Barcelona manager Xavi to leave at the end of the season

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said on Saturday that he had decided to step down at the end of the season after his side lost 5-3 at home to Villarreal in LaLiga, their third defeat in their last five games in all competitions.

Barcelona are third in the table on 44 points, 10 behind leaders Real Madrid and eight adrift of second-placed Girona.

"I'd like to announce that as of June 30 I will not continue as Barca coach," he told a press conference after meeting with club president Joan Laporta for over half an hour.

"It is a situation of common sense and I have decided that on June 30th I will not continue as Barca coach.

"I think the club needs a change of dynamic and I told the president Joan Laporta. As a fan, thinking about the club and the players, I think they will be freed up and will be calmer.

"I think the best thing to do is to leave on June 30th. Having said that, I will give my all for the four months that are left, I think we can have a good season and I hope that the dynamic will change. I believe I am doing the right thing."