Soccer

Lookman's double puts Nigeria into Afcon quarterfinals

28 January 2024 - 00:15 By By MARK GLEESON
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
William Ekong of Nigeria challenged by Frank Magri of Cameroon during their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last 16 match at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.
William Ekong of Nigeria challenged by Frank Magri of Cameroon during their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last 16 match at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Ademola Lookman’s brace ensured Nigeria a place in next weekend’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinals as they beat long-standing foes Cameroon 2-0 in the last 16 on Saturday.

Lookman’s 36th minute goal at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium opened the scoring and he contributed a second on the stoke of full time as Nigeria largely outplayed Cameroon.

They will face Angola in the last eight in Abidjan next Friday after the Angolans beat Namibia 3-0 in Bouake earlier on Saturday in the first of the knockout round games.

Angola breeze into Afcon quarters with 3-0 thumping of Namibia

Angola's Gelson Dala scored twice as they reached the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinals with a comprehensive 3-0 last-16 victory over ...
Sport
4 hours ago

While Lookman’s double made him a key figure in the win, Nigeria’s African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen proved outstanding with his work rate and drove his team to victory.

It was as much as Nigeria deserved, showing much improved form after a largely uninspiring showing in the group phase where they finished second in their section. 

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. UFC champ Dricus du Plessis stands by comments that SA government is 'worst in ... Sport
  2. Bok plans remain on track despite Rassie Erasmus' hospitalisation Rugby
  3. Rassie Erasmus recovering in hospital after burns sustained in freak accident Rugby
  4. No new rift with Andre Onana, insists Cameroon coach Rigobert Song Soccer
  5. Sundowns confirm the signing of Thembinkosi Lorch from Pirates Soccer

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia breaks down Morocco Afcon clash
ICJ recognises right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of ...