Lookman's double puts Nigeria into Afcon quarterfinals

Ademola Lookman’s brace ensured Nigeria a place in next weekend’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinals as they beat long-standing foes Cameroon 2-0 in the last 16 on Saturday.

Lookman’s 36th minute goal at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium opened the scoring and he contributed a second on the stoke of full time as Nigeria largely outplayed Cameroon.

They will face Angola in the last eight in Abidjan next Friday after the Angolans beat Namibia 3-0 in Bouake earlier on Saturday in the first of the knockout round games.