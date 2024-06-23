Soccer

Williams wins PSL Footballer award, Maswanganyi and Pirates also clean up

23 June 2024 - 20:39
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Mamelodi Sundowns captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams won the Footballer of the Season prize at the 2023-24 PSL Awards.
Image: PSL/X

Mamelodi Sundowns captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams won the coveted Footballer of the Season prize at PSL awards ceremony on Sunday night.

Williams also, predictably, won DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season while Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena won Premiership Coach of the Season.

Sundowns — who lost one match, their final one against Cape Town City, as they almost went an entire DStv Premiership season unbeaten and set a new points record for the 16-team era of 73 — also scooped the PSL Chairman's award and several other prizes.

But Orlando Pirates, who beat Sundowns in two cup finals in the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup, gave the Brazilians a run for their money, especially in the form of attacker Patrick Maswanganyi.

Maswanganyi picked up the prestigious Premiership Players' Player of the Season award and also won Premiership Midfielder of the Season and Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament.

Pirates' 19-year-old Relebohile Mofokeng won Premiership Young Player of the Season and Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament.

Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine won MTN8 Last Man Standing and big Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa's 16 goals netted him the Premiership Top Scorer award in a good night for the Buccaneers where Thabiso Lebitso alsoi won Premiership Goal of the Season.

As usual the awards will be a talking point and there might be some controversy.

Lebitso's best goal award was for his long-range strike in Buc's 3-2 Spweto derby win against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on March 9.

Many might have felt Sekhukhune United left-back Asekho Tiwani's wonder strike that handed his team a 1-0 league win against Town Spurs on April 20, hitting the ball from a few metres past the halfway line to beat keeper Zama Dlamini from close to 50m, could have got the nod.

Other Sundowns winners were Grant Kekana with Premiership Defender of the Season and Ntando Nkosi with DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season.

2023-24 PSL Awards winners 

DStv Premiership Footballer of the Season: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Players' Player of the Season: Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)

DStv Premiership Coach of the Season: Rulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Top Scorer: Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates)

DStv Premiership Goal of the Season: Thabitso Lebitso (Orlando Pirates; 3-2 win v Kaizer Chiefs, FNB Stadium, March 9)

DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season: Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)

DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season: Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)

DStv Premiership Defender of the Season: Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Referee of the Season: Sikhumbuzo Gasa

Assistant referee of the Season: Romario Phiri

PSL Chairman's Award: Mamelodi Sundowns

Motsepe Foundation Championship Top Goalscorer: Prince Nxumalo (JDR Stars)

DStv Diski Challenge Top Goalscorer: Thabang Mahlangu (SuperSport United)

DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season: Ntando Nkosi (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament: Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)

Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament: Devin Titus (Stellenbosch FC)

MTN8 Last Man Standing: Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

