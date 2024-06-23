Williams wins PSL Footballer award, Maswanganyi and Pirates also clean up

Mamelodi Sundowns captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams won the coveted Footballer of the Season prize at PSL awards ceremony on Sunday night.

Williams also, predictably, won DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season while Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena won Premiership Coach of the Season.

Sundowns — who lost one match, their final one against Cape Town City, as they almost went an entire DStv Premiership season unbeaten and set a new points record for the 16-team era of 73 — also scooped the PSL Chairman's award and several other prizes.

But Orlando Pirates, who beat Sundowns in two cup finals in the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup, gave the Brazilians a run for their money, especially in the form of attacker Patrick Maswanganyi.