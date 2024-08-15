Emotional Mbappé makes dream start at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé could not have anticipated a better start to his Real Madrid career as he scored a debut goal to help his new team win the European Super Cup on Wednesday.

Mbappé fired the ball into the top corner from Jude Bellingham's pass to double Real's lead in a 2-0 victory over Atalanta.

“Before the game, we didn't even talk about [whether he would score], we just expected it to happen,” man-of-the match Bellingham said.

“It's a kind of player who writes his own history. Time and time again, he delivers for his team and he did it again tonight.”