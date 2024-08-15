Emotional Mbappé makes dream start at Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappé could not have anticipated a better start to his Real Madrid career as he scored a debut goal to help his new team win the European Super Cup on Wednesday.
Mbappé fired the ball into the top corner from Jude Bellingham's pass to double Real's lead in a 2-0 victory over Atalanta.
“Before the game, we didn't even talk about [whether he would score], we just expected it to happen,” man-of-the match Bellingham said.
“It's a kind of player who writes his own history. Time and time again, he delivers for his team and he did it again tonight.”
𝐎𝐍 𝐃𝐄𝐁𝐔𝐓 😳🔥— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 14, 2024
Kylian Mbappé finds the back of the net for his first Real Madrid goal 💪
📺 Stream #SuperCup live: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/GWoV7l6XHx
Mbappé, who scored 44 goals for Paris St Germain last season, clinched his first European trophy after winning seven Ligue 1 titles with PSG and Monaco.
He previously came closest to European glory in 2019-20, when PSG finished Champions League runners-up after losing the final 1-0 to Bayern Munich.
“Mbappé did really well, he adapted really well to the team” Real coach Carlo Ancelotti said.
“He combined well with Vinicius Junior and with Bellingham. Of course, we have a lot of quality, but we have to play together and we did that tonight.”
After joyfully posing with his first continental silverware, Mbappé appeared overwhelmed by emotion.
✅Five Super Cup wins for Carlo Ancelotti— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 14, 2024
✅Six Super Cup wins for Real Madrid
Real Madrid write their names in the history books 😤🔥 pic.twitter.com/h7alueYPLw
“It was a great night. It's a great moment for me. And we won a title, which is important — at Madrid you always have to win,” he said.
“I am very happy. And with the goal too — it is important for a striker like me. But the most important thing has been to have the pleasure of playing with this team.”
Mbappé also helped Ancelotti become the coach who has brought the most major trophies to Real Madrid, the Italian levelling the tally of 14 by Miguel Munoz who managed the Spanish giants from 1948-58.
Uruguayan Federico Valverde put the European champions ahead after 59 minutes from close range and Mbappé fired the ball into the top corner from Bellingham's pass to double the advantage nine minutes later.
Real clinched a record sixth Super Cup crown to move ahead of Barcelona and AC Milan who have each won the annual match between the Champions League winners and Europa League champions five times.
Reuters