Soccer

Magesi out of relegation zone with win over Arrows, CT City continue to stumble

15 March 2025 - 18:01
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nduduzo Sibiya of Golden Arrows is challenged by Kayden Rademeyer of Magesi FC during their Betway Premiership match at Seshego Stadium in Polokwane.
Nduduzo Sibiya of Golden Arrows is challenged by Kayden Rademeyer of Magesi FC during their Betway Premiership match at Seshego Stadium in Polokwane.
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

It was an afternoon of mixed fortunes in the Betway Premiership, with Magesi FC continuing to revive their campaign and Cape Town City suffering another defeat to slip closer to the relegation zone. 

Magesi, who have showed marked improvement since the arrival of coach Owen Da Gama, made it two wins in succession with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Golden Arrows at Seshego Stadium in Limpopo on Saturday. 

Lehlogonolo Mokone scored the only goal of the afternoon in the first half. 

Magesi have moved to 10th spot on the standings and will be looking to continue with their winning momentum when the league campaign resumes with a home tie against Stellenbosch.

For Arrows, they remain ninth spot — and it doesn’t get any easier as they host highly unpredictable Kaizer Chiefs in the next league outing at the end of the month.

Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng gets Broos boost ahead of Downs clash

Relebohile Mofokeng has received a timely boost ahead of Orlando Pirates’ crunch Betway Premiership clash with Mamelodi Sundowns, in the form of the ...
Sport
10 hours ago

In another match played on Saturday afternoon at Athlone Stadium, Cape Town City made it nine league matches without a win after they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Marumo Gallants. 

The only goal of the afternoon in Cape Town was scored by Gabadinho Mhango.

During this lean spell City have lost six and drawn three matches. They have dropped to the bottom half of the table and it is getting desperate for coach Muhsin Ertugral. 

New Marumo coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will be motivated because this win has taken them above Richards Bay, SuperSport United and Royal AM at the bottom half of the table.

READ MORE:

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso questions why clash with Pirates was moved to Sunday

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has questioned why their crunch Betway Premiership clash against Orlando Pirates is being played on Sunday and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates striker Mabasa ahead of Downs clash: ‘Anything is possible’

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa strongly believes the team’s chances of winning the Premier Soccer League do not hinge on Sunday’s ...
Sport
1 day ago

Broos recalls Sundowns’ Adams to Bafana squad, forgives previous indiscretion

Boss looking for his team to ‘make a big step towards qualification’ with wins against Lesotho and Benin
Sport
2 days ago

‘For me it’s forgotten’: Bafana boss Broos happy to smoke peace pipe with Adams

Coach reveals he had a long meeting with Percy Tau in November, and the player is still hungry for national team success
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso questions why clash with Pirates was moved to ... Soccer
  2. New SA teen sprint sensation slays African 100m king Omanyala in Pretoria Sport
  3. Rassie invited Bafana coach Broos to ‘spend a few days’ at Bok training Soccer
  4. Maharaj makes merry against Titans to take Dolphins to One-Day Cup final Cricket
  5. Jose Riveiro downplays reaching 120 games with Orlando Pirates Soccer

Latest Videos

Singer Nick Soul launched his debut album Timeless
GRAMMYs: Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion Recreate ICONIC Whitney Houston and ...