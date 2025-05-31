Maluleke said Letsholonyane’s role is dual as he will also serve as assistant during the African Nations Championship in August.
South Africa qualified for Chan after beating Malawi 2-1 on aggregate over two legs in the beginning of May.
“Letsholonyane will be the assistant coach in Cosafa and will also be assistant in Chan. The Cosafa squad has players who will be considered for Chan in August and also includes players that were recommended by coach Hugo Broos.
“These are players that were selected in the Bafana Bafana squad but did not make the final list announced yesterday. But the coach (Broos) wanted them to play so that he can also see how they perform in an international tournament.”
Bafana Squad
Goalkeepers: Bvuma, Mbanjwa, Mpoto
Defenders: McCarthy, Ncaba, Okon, Mngonyama, Msani, Moralo, Mfolozi, Gcaba, Letlapa
Midfielders: Cele, Mkhize, Sebelebele, Dithejane, Shabalala, Barns, Ramabu, Nemtajela
Strikers: Letsoalo, Duba
Vela Khumalo to coach Bafana Cosafa Cup team
Image: BackpagePix
Vela Khumalo has been appointed as Bafana Bafana coach for the forthcoming Cosafa Cup in Bloemfontein.
He will be assisted by former Kaizer Chiefs player Reneilwe Letsholonyane with Molefi Ntseki as technical adviser for the regional tournament to be held from June 4-15.
Khumalo, who is also the South African Under-17 men’s national team coach, selected some of the players who were in Bafana’s preliminary squad for friendlies against Tanzania and Mozambique next week.
He also picked players who will be considered to represent the country during the 2025 African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania in August.
“We are looking forward to this tournament and we’re playing in Bloemfontein and we cannot compromise the team,” he said.
“We want to go through and win Cosafa. I remember the last time we won it with coach Morena Ramoreboli when we were co-coaches but now it’s me alone.
“I think this is the right time for us to express ourselves and show how as South Africans we are on the winning streak and we are happy and in a good space,” Khumalo said.
Safa technical committee chair Jack Maluleke said Khumalo and Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations winning coach Raymond Mdaka were to lead the Cosafa team.
But the draw and workshop for the Under-20 Fifa World Cup this week put paid to that plan.
“Unfortunately, coach Raymond is not around because he is attending the Fifa draw and workshop for the Under-20 national teams in Chile. So, we felt that we must give him a break because he was in Egypt at the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations only a few days ago and after that he went to Chile to the workshop,” he said.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Who is going to catch Sundowns next season?’ asks Katlego Mphela
Maluleke said Letsholonyane’s role is dual as he will also serve as assistant during the African Nations Championship in August.
South Africa qualified for Chan after beating Malawi 2-1 on aggregate over two legs in the beginning of May.
“Letsholonyane will be the assistant coach in Cosafa and will also be assistant in Chan. The Cosafa squad has players who will be considered for Chan in August and also includes players that were recommended by coach Hugo Broos.
“These are players that were selected in the Bafana Bafana squad but did not make the final list announced yesterday. But the coach (Broos) wanted them to play so that he can also see how they perform in an international tournament.”
Bafana Squad
Goalkeepers: Bvuma, Mbanjwa, Mpoto
Defenders: McCarthy, Ncaba, Okon, Mngonyama, Msani, Moralo, Mfolozi, Gcaba, Letlapa
Midfielders: Cele, Mkhize, Sebelebele, Dithejane, Shabalala, Barns, Ramabu, Nemtajela
Strikers: Letsoalo, Duba
READ MORE
Sundowns backed by impressive record in Egypt as they meet Pyramids in Cairo
Motsepe says Sundowns are going to bolster their squad for next season
Mvala calls on Sundowns’ experienced heads to be counted against Pyramids
Maela bids emotional farewell to Orlando as Pirates draw against Magesi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos