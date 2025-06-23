Soccer

Despite Kgatlana absence, Ellis has big names in final Banyana squad for Wafcon

23 June 2025 - 16:05
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. File photo
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. File photo
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has announced her 26-player squad for next month's Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), with plenty of experience in it.

South Africa are defending their 2022 title in the same venue, Morocco, in the tournament that runs from July 5 to 26.

The bombshell withdrawal of star attacker Thembi Kgatlana has hit Ellis' squad.

However, many hugely experienced names remain, including 17 of the players who were part of the victorious squad three years ago.

These include goalkeeper Kaylin Swart, defenders Lebohang Ramalepe and Bambanani Mbane, midfielders Bongeka Gamede, Sibulele Holweni, Linda Motlhalo, Refiloe Jane and Noxolo Cesane, and attackers Hildah Magaia and Jermaine Seoposenwe.

Banyana open their Group C campaign against Ghana at Honor Stadium in Oujda on July 7.

Final Banyana Banyana Afcon squad

Goalkeepers: Kaylin Swart, Andile Dlamini, Dineo Magagula, Casey Gordon

Defenders: Lebohang Ramalepe, Fikile Magama, Gabriela Salgado, Tiisetso Makhubela, Bambanani Mbane, Karabo Dhlamini, Lonathemba Mhlongo

Midfielders: Bongeka Gamede, Sibulele Holweni, Linda Motlhalo, Nonhlanhla Mthandi, Refiloe Jane, Amogelang Motau, Regina Mogolola, Noxolo Cesane

Forwards: Adrielle Mibe, Kgaelebane Mohlakoana, Hildah Magaia, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Nthabiseng Majiya, Bonolo Mokoma, Ronnel Donnely

READ MORE:

Ellis confident Banyana can defend Wafcon title despite missing Kgatlana

‘If we can achieve back-to-back titles, the country will go wild,’ says coach ahead of her squad announcement
Sport
13 hours ago

Swart believes Banyana can retain Wafcon crown

Banyana open their campaign against Ghana on July 7, face Tanzania on July 11, and compete group C matches against Mali on July 14
Sport
1 day ago

Abdeslam Ouaddou is Orlando Pirates’ new coach

The appointment of the 46-year-old Moroccan is sure to be met with a some question marks, given his inexperience.
Sport
6 hours ago

Thembinkosi Lorch’s CWC displays, goal against Juve, set tongues wagging

Former Bafana, Pirates and Sundowns star has mesmerised Man City and Juventus in the US
Sport
2 hours ago

Sundowns’ gutsy display against Dortmund impresses Cardoso

Coach says his team have learnt they can compete with the best as they aim for win against Fluminense.
Sport
4 hours ago

Williams concedes his error was unfortunate but lauds Downs' effort

Ronwen Williams has narrated how his glaring error in their 4-3 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday occurred, admitting that in the PSL they ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Glenrose Xaba wins Spar 10km race in Durban Sport
  2. Abdeslam Ouaddou is Orlando Pirates’ new coach Soccer
  3. Tshepo Tshite breaks 12-year-old SA 1,500m record in Paris Sport
  4. Lorch scores but Juventus prove too strong for Wydad AC in Club World Cup Soccer
  5. BaaBaas, with ‘great players in world rugby’, a good test for Boks: Rassie Rugby

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep95 | Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, Nissan NP200, VW Golf GTi, Renault ...
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 23 June 2025