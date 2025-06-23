Final Banyana Banyana Afcon squad
Goalkeepers: Kaylin Swart, Andile Dlamini, Dineo Magagula, Casey Gordon
Defenders: Lebohang Ramalepe, Fikile Magama, Gabriela Salgado, Tiisetso Makhubela, Bambanani Mbane, Karabo Dhlamini, Lonathemba Mhlongo
Midfielders: Bongeka Gamede, Sibulele Holweni, Linda Motlhalo, Nonhlanhla Mthandi, Refiloe Jane, Amogelang Motau, Regina Mogolola, Noxolo Cesane
Forwards: Adrielle Mibe, Kgaelebane Mohlakoana, Hildah Magaia, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Nthabiseng Majiya, Bonolo Mokoma, Ronnel Donnely
Despite Kgatlana absence, Ellis has big names in final Banyana squad for Wafcon
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has announced her 26-player squad for next month's Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), with plenty of experience in it.
South Africa are defending their 2022 title in the same venue, Morocco, in the tournament that runs from July 5 to 26.
The bombshell withdrawal of star attacker Thembi Kgatlana has hit Ellis' squad.
However, many hugely experienced names remain, including 17 of the players who were part of the victorious squad three years ago.
These include goalkeeper Kaylin Swart, defenders Lebohang Ramalepe and Bambanani Mbane, midfielders Bongeka Gamede, Sibulele Holweni, Linda Motlhalo, Refiloe Jane and Noxolo Cesane, and attackers Hildah Magaia and Jermaine Seoposenwe.
Banyana open their Group C campaign against Ghana at Honor Stadium in Oujda on July 7.
