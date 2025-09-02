Soccer

Pirates coach Ouaddou, several staff members recovering in hospital after road accident

Coaching staff were assisting at a crash when another vehicle collided at the scene

02 September 2025 - 10:40
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and five staff members are recovering after they were involved in a motor accident at the weekend.
Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and five staff members are recovering after they were involved in a motor accident at the weekend.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates have announced coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and five staff members are recovering in hospital after they were involved in a road traffic incident on Sunday night. 

The club said on Tuesday morning the incident occurred on the R21 when the team returned from Gqeberha, where they claimed a 3-0 Betway Premiership victory over Chippa United on Sunday.

“On encountering a collision between two vehicles, coach Ouaddou and several staff members disembarked from the team bus to assist those involved,” Bucs said.

Caf sends team to inspect pitch as confusion reigns over Bafana World Cup venue

Chaos around Free State Stadium pitch creates logistical nightmare after Safa and Lesotho FA sold tickets
Sport
2 hours ago

“ While attending to the scene, a Nissan NP200 vehicle collided with the stationary vehicles, striking the group and causing serious injuries.

“Coach Ouaddou and five staff members were immediately transported to hospital, where they are receiving medical care.

“The club is in close contact with the medical team and will provide updates on their recovery in due course. At this stage, our priority is the health and wellbeing of our colleagues.

“The club has made arrangements to ensure the affected individuals and their families receive all the necessary support. We ask for privacy and respect for those involved as they focus on recovery.” 

MORE:

Al Ahly terminate coach José Riveiro’s contract after seven matches

Results hard to come by for former Orlando Pirates coach at the Egyptian giants.
Sport
1 day ago

Broos reeling at venue change, injuries as Sipho Mbule gets Bafana call

Maswanganyi, Okon latest withdrawals as Caf steps in to move Lesotho World Cup qualifier from ‘awful’ Free State Stadium.
Sport
16 hours ago

‘I like it like this,’ says Mngqithi with 2025-26 battle looking wide open after five games

Kaizer Chiefs’ flying form the talk of the early part of the season; Pirates, Sundowns and Sekhukhune flexing muscles too.
Sport
7 hours ago

Nabi happy with Chiefs’ progress as his ‘process’ begins to take shape

The only thing the team needs now is time and patience to combine the new and old players, coach says
Sport
1 day ago

‘Best professional I ever worked with’: Mngqithi on record-breaker Shalulile

‘For him to become the highest scorer ... is one of those things [where] you say maybe karma is saying this is the one.’
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Al Ahly terminate coach José Riveiro’s contract after seven matches Soccer
  2. Broos reeling at venue change, injuries as Sipho Mbule gets Bafana call Soccer
  3. ‘Best professional I ever worked with’: Mngqithi on record-breaker Shalulile Soccer
  4. Tears flow and records fall as injury woes rock US Open Sport
  5. Springbok Women make history reaching World Cup quarterfinals Rugby

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 02 September 2025
2025 Volkswagen T-Cross