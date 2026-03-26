Soweto derby may be moved due to clash with music festival

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Pule Mmodi of Kaizer Chiefs is tackled by Kamogelo Sebelebele of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership Soweto derby at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec. File photo:

Next month’s Soweto derby at FNB Stadium could be shifted by a day or moved to a new venue to avoid potential chaos in the Nasrec precinct because of a music concert scheduled for the same day, Sowetan has established.

Billed for April 25, the derby date clashes with the Ultra Music Festival featuring international acts and attracting over 20,000 people.

The event, for which tickets sell for R1,195 to R6,500, was apparently booked more than a year ago and will take place at Nasrec Expo Centre on April 25, with another set for Cape Town the following day.

The derby, meanwhile, is set to kick off at 3pm on the same day at the nearby FNB Stadium, and authorities are unsurprisingly scrambling for an alternative venue to avoid potential chaos.

Sowetan has been told there were talks to play the derby on Sunday, April 26, and this would be feasible because the following day is the Freedom Day public holiday.

But Stadium Management SA (SMSA) CEO Bertie Grobbelaar would not confirm if the derby, which will be hosted by Orlando Pirates, would be shifted to accommodate the Ultra event. “I don’t know,” he responded when asked if the match would be moved to April 26.

We have a meeting on Friday with both event organisers to discuss [whether the derby can be moved to a different date or venue]. — Bertie Grobbelaar, Stadium Management SA CEO

Instead, he emphasised a way forward would be clearer only after a meeting with stakeholders, taking place tomorrow. “We have a meeting on Friday with both event organisers to discuss exactly that. We became aware of the other event after seeing marketing and advertising fliers. It seems both events were approved and categorised by SAPS.”

A situation where two major events take place in the same vicinity would only add to frustration among football fans, who experienced appalling traffic congestion at last month’s derby, when Pirates pummelled Kaizer Chiefs 3-0.

Officials battled with traffic control so much so that some fans entered the stadium only after halftime, while many others abandoned their cars and opted to walk. SMSA implemented a new ticketing system which added to the chaos, and, as a result, there were suggestions the stadium was once again over capacity.

Moving the April 25 match to the following day seems the most logical solution, but it is unclear if both Pirates and Chiefs feel the same, with Amakhosi set to face Siwelele on April 28.

Sowetan has been told other venues such as Moses Mabhida Stadium could be explored, but Chiefs already use the Durban stadium as an alternative home venue, something which could trigger misgivings in Pirates’ ranks.

As hosts, Pirates could opt to use Orlando Stadium, but the 38,000-seat venue already battles to cope with the crowd size even for minor fixtures, having seen Bucs’ league clash with Mamelodi Sundowns move to the bigger FNB Stadium in February.