Mandela Bay Stadium available for Pirates to lift trophy, despite storm damage

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Orlando Pirates fans could see their team lift the Betway Premiership trophy in Gqeberha.

Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Stadium in Gqeberha is capable of holding the Betway Premiership season finale between Orbit College and Orlando Pirates despite storm damage to its roof, the venue’s managers say.

After eight-time successive titleholders Mamelodi Sundowns were shocked 3-2 by TS Galaxy in Mbombela on Tuesday night, Pirates are the new champions in waiting.

The Buccaneers need three points form their last two games and could wrap up their first league title since 2012, also emultaing the 2011-12 generation in winning a treble this campaign, when they meet Durban City at Orlando Stadium in the second-last round on Saturday.

Their final game away against Orbit College on May 23 was originally scheduled for Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg but that ground will not be ready for matches until June. Sowetan has reported FNB Stadium and Mbombela Stadium are being touted as venues for Orbit-Pirates.

Orbit to find a new venue?



Nelson Mandela Bay Damaged pic.twitter.com/zxDJdPdR77 — 🇸🇳Botha Msila Jnr (@Zo_love_lani) May 11, 2026

Videos shared on social media showed extensive damage to NMB Stadium’s roof caused by the recent raging storms in the Eastern Cape, which appeared to rule the venue where Orbit played a home game against Kaizer Chiefs in April, out as an option.

On Monday high winds in Gqeberha caused damage to the stadium, tearing a canvas leaf and damaging a cable section on the northern side.

Engineers confirmed the structure remained sound but the area was secured and access was restricted while repairs were undertaken.

Despite the damage, Nicole Klokow from the Mandela Bay Development Agency said all scheduled events at the stadium will proceed as planned.

In response to queries by The Herald, Klokow said: “The stadium has prioritised engagement with all relevant sporting bodies to discuss any contingency plans that may need to be implemented.

The stadium team is being cautious for now in cordoning off the area and bringing in engineers to assess the damage. To all appearances, the damage is superficial — Nicole Klokow from the Mandela Bay Development Agency

“The aim is to create as little disruption as possible to stadium bowl events.

“Despite the incident, scheduled events at the stadium are expected to continue, including the upcoming Chippa United and Golden Arrows fixture [on Saturday].

“I will communicate regarding other fixtures if there are any changes to the calendar.

“The stadium team is being cautious for now in cordoning off the area and bringing in engineers to assess the damage. To all appearances, the damage is superficial.

“There should be no disruption.”

Asked whether the Orbit’s home game against Pirates would take place at NMB Stadium, she said: “I don’t have word on that yet.”

After their 3-2 defeat against Chiefs at the Gqeberha stadium, Orbit head coach, Pogiso Makhoye said playing at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue was “marvellous” and expressed his desire to return.

The Herald