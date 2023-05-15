Mining company takes aim at Zimbabwe’s pristine Mana Pools
The applicant intends to prospect for petroleum oil and gas covering 130,000 hectares, which includes Mana Pools National Park
15 May 2023 - 20:14 By Sharon Mazingaizo
The Zimbabwean tourist attraction and Unesco World Heritage Site, Mana Pools, could be under threat after a mining company applied for a licence to explore for oil and gas in the national park...
Mining company takes aim at Zimbabwe’s pristine Mana Pools
The applicant intends to prospect for petroleum oil and gas covering 130,000 hectares, which includes Mana Pools National Park
The Zimbabwean tourist attraction and Unesco World Heritage Site, Mana Pools, could be under threat after a mining company applied for a licence to explore for oil and gas in the national park...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos