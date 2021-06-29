They picked a Picasso or two and now a head’s going to roll
Nearly a decade after they were stolen, Greek police have recovered stolen Picasso and Mondrian paintings
29 June 2021 - 19:32
Greek police have recovered a work of art by Pablo Picasso and another by Dutch painter Piet Mondrian, both stolen from Greece’s National Gallery in 2012.
Thieves broke into the gallery and snatched Picasso’s 1939 painting, Woman’s Head, donated by the artist in 1949, and Mondrian’s Mill dated 1905...
