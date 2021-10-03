Banksy painting set to balloon collector’s coffers
The artist’s ‘The Girl With Balloon’ diptych, which has been in private hands, is up for auction for the first time
03 October 2021 - 17:47
A two-part version of Banksy’s The Girl With Balloon painting is expected to fetch up to $4.75m (about R70m) when it goes under the hammer for the first time at a Christie’s auction in London on October 15.
The rare edition, one of 25 created by the elusive British street artist in 2005, features a young girl in one painting and her heart-shaped balloon in another...
