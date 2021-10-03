Banksy painting set to balloon collector’s coffers

The artist’s ‘The Girl With Balloon’ diptych, which has been in private hands, is up for auction for the first time

A two-part version of Banksy’s The Girl With Balloon painting is expected to fetch up to $4.75m (about R70m) when it goes under the hammer for the first time at a Christie’s auction in London on October 15.



The rare edition, one of 25 created by the elusive British street artist in 2005, features a young girl in one painting and her heart-shaped balloon in another...