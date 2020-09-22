News

Principal gets protection order against parent who ‘threatened to take her out’

A Johannesburg school and a parent are heading for the high court after a fight about alleged non-payment of fees, but it seems the issues run deeper

22 September 2020 - 19:13

Outstanding school fees and a failed application for a fee exemption dating back to June 2019 are allegedly behind a spat between a parent and the principal of Laerskool Theo Wassenaar, south of Johannesburg.

The situation is said to have got so bad that the principal, Firzaana Tagari, secured a protection order against the parent, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his children...

