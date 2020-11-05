Pupil outwits KZN teacher who tried to ‘sexually groom’ her
The man said he was the victim of a conspiracy, but the teen recorded their conversations and kept his messages
05 November 2020 - 20:24
A geography teacher at a KwaDukuza secondary school has been fired for “grooming” one of his Grade 10 pupils, in the hope of having a sexual relationship with her.
“Where an educator grooms a learner for sexual conduct in a number of ways over a period of time, despite all of her resistance, that educator is a predator and cannot be employed as an educator,” Education Labour Relations Council panellist Vashnee Naidoo said in her recent ruling...
