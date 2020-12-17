News

'Vaccines at your voting station': Top scientists on SA's Covid-19 jab rollout

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
17 December 2020 - 13:27

Top scientists who have put together a plan for SA's Covid-19 vaccine rollout say it could be a “sustainable turning point” in the pandemic.

But they warn that without co-ordination, the rollout will bring “chaos and duplications of effort similar to those that were evident at the beginning of our local epidemic”...

