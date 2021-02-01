‘I’m no spoilt brat’: son and ‘sickened’ dad all at sea over R20m yacht

A dispute about the control and proceeds of a charter business is tearing a Cape Town family apart

A tussle over ownership and control of a luxury yacht has sunk a wealthy Cape Town businessman’s relationship with his son.



Boat manufacturer Peter Wehrley and his son, Mark, have been communicating through lawyers for some years. Mark traces the impasse to a R20m yacht his father’s company, Matrix Yachts, built in 2015. He had a 10% share in the business...