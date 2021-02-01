News

‘I’m no spoilt brat’: son and ‘sickened’ dad all at sea over R20m yacht

A dispute about the control and proceeds of a charter business is tearing a Cape Town family apart

01 February 2021 - 21:18

A tussle over ownership and control of a luxury yacht has sunk a wealthy Cape Town businessman’s relationship with his son.

Boat manufacturer Peter Wehrley and his son, Mark, have been communicating through lawyers for some years. Mark traces the impasse to a R20m yacht his father’s company, Matrix Yachts, built in 2015. He had a 10% share in the business...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Matric pupil who couldn’t write exams claims R65m damages News
  2. Nearly half of SA may have had Covid, but vaccines are still vital News
  3. ‘I’m no spoilt brat’: son and ‘sickened’ dad all at sea over R20m yacht News
  4. Spare the rod but don’t spoil the child: parents must set the right example News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Related articles

  1. Father and son in tussle over luxury boat News
  2. If this doesn’t float your boat, nothing will Lifestyle
  3. How the super-rich are styling in their own private universes Lifestyle
  4. Cruise like a boss in the luxury of a bygone age on the Crystal Symphony Travel
X