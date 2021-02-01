‘I’m no spoilt brat’: son and ‘sickened’ dad all at sea over R20m yacht
A dispute about the control and proceeds of a charter business is tearing a Cape Town family apart
01 February 2021 - 21:18
A tussle over ownership and control of a luxury yacht has sunk a wealthy Cape Town businessman’s relationship with his son.
Boat manufacturer Peter Wehrley and his son, Mark, have been communicating through lawyers for some years. Mark traces the impasse to a R20m yacht his father’s company, Matrix Yachts, built in 2015. He had a 10% share in the business...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.