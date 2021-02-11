News

‘Lack of trust in SA’s Covid response has pushed people into using ivermectin’

Frontline doctors say the government needs to adopt a less elitist approach to medicines in a time of pandemic

11 February 2021 - 21:48

The uncontrolled use of ivermectin means South Africans don’t trust the pandemic response and feel they need their own measures.

That’s the word from public health and communication specialist Dr Warren Parker, who was a panellist on a University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) webinar on Thursday that delved into “What the ivermectin debate has revealed to us in a time of pandemic”...

