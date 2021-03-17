Golden touch: lawyer Gundelfinger gets ugly Clifton mast removed after city cell-out

Scenic Clifton view is brought forth as city finally removes unsightly cellphone mast after four-and-a-half years

Sir Robert Baden-Powell would be proud. The founder and first chief scout of the worldwide S cout movement may now rest more peacefully knowing that an enormous cellphone perched on top of the scout hall in Clifton has finally been removed.



Baden-Powell, a former lieutenant-general in the British army, once famously resisted a 217-day siege in Mafikeng during the Second Anglo-Boer War. But he may not have endured the four-and-a-half years it took to liberate the scout hall roof in the parking area of Clifton Fourth Beach...