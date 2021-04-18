News

Proud Mahlangu stands his ground in complaint against shopping centre

As CRL commission is set to continue hearings on Monday, Sunday Times Daily sits down with Ndebele activist Thando Mahlangu

Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist
18 April 2021 - 18:24

Thando Mahlangu quietly steps away from the crowd of supporters, onlookers and journalists congregated in the afternoon sunlight outside the Boulders shopping centre in Midrand, Gauteng. 

Five metres away from the crowd, with closed eyes, Mahlangu stands slightly hunched over and clearly deflated. Wiping tears from his eyes, he says: “I will be all right. I’m just sad.”..

