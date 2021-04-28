Gauteng knew hospitals’ safety diagnosis for years but did little about the danger

One of the hospitals that was flagged for hazards was Charlotte Maxeke, where a fire broke out this month

From at least as far back as 2017, officials in Gauteng have known that hospitals in the province are unsafe, but little has been done to remedy the situation.



The provincial government admitted in early March that it had not made much progress in addressing concerns it raised regarding the safety standards at 32 hospitals in the province...