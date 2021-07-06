Tuck into this breathtaking SA dino breakthrough

Using a specialised X-ray machine in France, Wits scientists have discovered how herbivorous dinosaurs breathed

SA has again become the backbone of paleontological discoveries, this time with the help of Tucky, a 200-million-year-old dinosaur, and a giant specialised X-ray machine in France.



For years palaeontologists have known how certain species of dinosaurs, such as theropods like the T-Rex and the long-necked sauropods like the Brontosaurus, breathed...