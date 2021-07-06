Tuck into this breathtaking SA dino breakthrough
Using a specialised X-ray machine in France, Wits scientists have discovered how herbivorous dinosaurs breathed
06 July 2021 - 20:17
SA has again become the backbone of paleontological discoveries, this time with the help of Tucky, a 200-million-year-old dinosaur, and a giant specialised X-ray machine in France.
For years palaeontologists have known how certain species of dinosaurs, such as theropods like the T-Rex and the long-necked sauropods like the Brontosaurus, breathed...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.