×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Apartheid crimes have gone largely unpunished while victims' families suffer in pain

Perpetrators, post-TRC prosecutions and the National Prosecuting Authority

28 May 2022 - 11:00 By David Forbes

The crime of apartheid (declared in 1966 by the UN) has largely gone unpunished since SA's transition in 1996. Most perpetrators have either died or are still living on comfortable pensions while the families of victims suffer in pain or die themselves...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Apartheid crimes have gone largely unpunished while victims' families suffer in ... News
  2. Long Covid is widespread but vaccines offer some protection, studies show News
  3. SA kids have the right to play News
  4. Makana anti-corruption official killed, follows deaths of other Eastern Cape ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings