Less intimate partner violence means less mental illness, study finds
Solutions include schools promoting gender equality and respectful relationships from an early age
02 June 2022 - 20:47
Preventing intimate partner violence (IPV) could lower rates of mental illness, a new scientific review suggests...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.