Fund shortage for vital school infrastructure hits the (asbestos) roof

The total cost of the backlog is R129bn, according to a presentation by senior department officials

31 May 2023 - 21:15
Prega Govender Journalist

The department of basic education has not allocated any money towards addressing backlogs for libraries, laboratories, computer centres and nutrition centres at schools. The backlogs for these facilities are projected to add up to R32.6m. ..

