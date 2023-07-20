We’re not going anywhere, says KZN resident who illegally invaded stalled housing project
KZN premier has told the residents to vacate the KwaDukuza housing project the flats immediately or face eviction
20 July 2023 - 21:21
Residents who illegally occupy an incomplete housing project in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal, have refused to vacate the apartments despite being deemed unsafe, saying they have been waiting more than 13 years for its completion...
