News

Johannesburg Water pressure warning an indicator of system failure, water expert says

Dr Anthony Turton warns that other metros are likely to experience demand outstripping supply like the City of Joburg

17 March 2024 - 22:10

The warning issued by Johannesburg Water about water demand exceeding supply is an indicator of a system failure caused by leaking infrastructure and other issues...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Joburg Water warns system under strain as demand outstrips supply South Africa
  2. Water outages a ‘precursor of bigger things to come’ News
  3. FERRIAL ADAM | A water crisis long in the making, with no end in sight Opinion
  4. 'Rapid depreciation of water levels on two systems': Joburg Water still ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Middelburg man who 'fished' crocodile out of river lives to tell the tale News
  2. Egyptian priest charged with murder of three Cullinan monks ‘has no idea why he ... News
  3. Vodacom inventing excuses? Makate says network entirely capable of paying ... News
  4. Ex-Bolt driver started raping his clients after eight days on the job News
  5. ‘Why has Kelly not been arrested for Senzo Meyiwa’s murder?’: the million-rand ... News

Latest Videos

South Africa: Two suspects appear in court, remanded in custody over monastery ...
AKA and Tibz' murder suspects appear in DBN magistrate's court