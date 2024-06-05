Cycling SA puts the brakes on performance cyclist and coach over sexual abuse claims
Appeal panel finds Bester guilty of five charges of misconduct involving two complainants who were aged 14 and 17 at the time of the incidents
05 June 2024 - 17:06
Performance cyclist and coach Shaun-Nick Bester has been banned from Cycling South Africa for 15 years — and will thereafter remain on a lifelong suspended sentence and banned from coaching — after he was found guilty of sexual grooming, harassment and abuse...
