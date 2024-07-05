BCM residents now hit with electricity service charge
Cash-strapped customers will have to pay between R370 and R660 for ‘network maintenance’
05 July 2024 - 09:59
In addition to the 12.07% electricity tariff hike which kicks in this month, the start of the new municipal financial year, Buffalo City Metro residents face a new monthly electricity network and service charge of between R370 and R660...
