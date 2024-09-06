Old age home residents live in fear after invasion by ‘drug peddlers and prostitutes’
The Johannesburg High Court has dismissed an urgent application to remove the illegal occupiers, saying the invaders' presence posed no danger to the elderly residents
06 September 2024 - 04:48
The City of Johannesburg is considering other legal avenues to evict unlawful occupants, who it described as drug peddlers and prostitutes, who have invaded a retirement centre in Florida, west of the city. ..
