‘You can’t pay salaries or creditors’: Emfuleni appeals to Treasury over Eskom move
Eskom has attached Emfuleni's four bank accounts to ensure that the money collected for electricity is paid directly to the power utility
13 September 2024 - 04:46
Emfuleni Municipality says it is exploring its legal options and has written to the National Treasury after Eskom's announcement that it had attached its bank accounts over its ballooning R8bn debt...
