More illegal miners emerge from Stilfontein with 96 children among them
As illegal miners continue to come up, it has emerged that 96 undocumented children were detained after they were found to be among the group
28 November 2024 - 04:30
Twenty illegal miners resurfaced at Margaret Shaft in Stilfontein on Wednesday, as the number of miners who have emerged from underground neared 1,300 since the operation to flush them out began on August 18. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.