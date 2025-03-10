News

Questions and outrage as two-year old undergoes brain op after crèche fall

Parrents plan to take action against Chatsworth crèche which they accuse of being untruthful about the incident

10 March 2025 - 14:54
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter

Parents of children at a Durban crèche are demanding answers after a two-year-old girl suffered a brain injury when she allegedly fell off a balcony...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Supreme Court rules in favour of RAF CEO Letsoalo, holds RAF liable instead for ... News
  2. Road rage suspect led meditations at work on Tuesdays News
  3. Baboon monitor surprised by fame as Simon's Town 'primate zebra crossing' goes ... News
  4. Investors turn to court for ‘millions owed from high-roller forex whizz kid’ News
  5. ‘We need help’: parents whose children learn while sitting on buckets plead ... News

Latest Videos

South Korea's President Yoon walks free, trials continue | REUTERS
Families bury rally bombing victims in Congo's Bukavu | REUTERS