News

Grieving family of Sisonke Mbolekwa visit WSU campus

17 April 2025 - 07:03 By SIKHO NTSHOBANE

Distraught family members of 24-year-old Sisonke Mbolekwa who was fatally shot on Tuesday, allegedly by a Walter Sisulu University residence manager during a confrontation with students, have visited the site on the Mthatha campus where he drew his last breath...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Property owners head to court over 'substandard' luxury homes in Harties News
  2. ‘Loan shark’ activities land lender in hot water News
  3. Suspending VAT hike would have ‘severe and far-reaching’ consequences: ... Politics
  4. Land Court orders eviction of businesswoman and adult children from Centurion ... News
  5. Cancer patients win court battle for top oncologist’s return after ousting over ... News

Latest Videos

After Harvard rejects US demands, Trump adds new threat | REUTERS
The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 17 April 2025