Grieving family of Sisonke Mbolekwa visit WSU campus
17 April 2025 - 07:03
Distraught family members of 24-year-old Sisonke Mbolekwa who was fatally shot on Tuesday, allegedly by a Walter Sisulu University residence manager during a confrontation with students, have visited the site on the Mthatha campus where he drew his last breath...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.