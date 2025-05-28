News

South Africans spending up to 80% of their take-home pay to service debt

Consumers are turning to loans to pay for increasing electricity, water and transport costs

28 May 2025 - 04:30
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter

More South Africans are using loans to make up the shortfall between their income and the rising cost of living...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Keep your homeless out of our backyards, residents tell eThekwini municipality News
  2. Boutique hotel owner wins court spat over water after ‘tampering’ claims in ... News
  3. Wealthy couple accused of rape, human trafficking granted R50,000 bail on appeal News
  4. Trump’s HIV funding cuts will also hit diabetes, cervical cancer, depression – ... News
  5. ‘Afrikaner refugee’ denied genocide in same month he applied to flee to US News

Latest Videos

2025 BMW X6 xDrive30d
President Ramaphosa responds to Questions for Oral Replies in Parliament