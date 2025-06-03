News

Bail for accused in Walter Sisulu University campus shooting

Student killed during protest against poor living conditions

03 June 2025 - 14:44 By LULAMILE FENI

The Mthatha magistrate’s court on Tuesday granted bail to Manelisi Mampana, the 54-year-old Walter Sisulu University (WSU) official accused of fatally shooting a student...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Behind the (torn) curtain: Kelly Khumalo and the manager who dressed her for 17 ... News
  2. Wealthy couple accused of rape, human trafficking granted R50,000 bail on appeal News
  3. 'Olorato was known for her grace, intelligence and quiet boldness': family and ... News
  4. Patients suffer in pain at North West hospital amid surgery delays, staff ... News
  5. KFC called out for imitating Chicken Licken’s ‘I am Sbu’ and ‘Dave ‘Legs of ... News

Latest Videos

Victoria's Secret Shuts Down Website Amid "Security Incident" | E! News
How Gaza aid attack happened - timeline