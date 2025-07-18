New KZN Club Med resort offers opportunities for young locals
The resort will create more than 800 direct and 1,500 indirect jobs, and already employs 1,200 construction workers, mostly from neighbouring communities
18 July 2025 - 04:30
The new R2bn Club Med on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast – regarded as unspoiled and off the beaten track – will not only provide a vacation spot for international jetsetters, but is a dream come true for local hospitality graduates. ...
