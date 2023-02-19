Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | Beware the new car ‘gift’ you pay for

The National Credit Regulator has run out of road in its fight to outlaw the car finance banks’ practice of ‘padding’ loans with ‘on-the-road’ fees

19 February 2023 - 21:09
Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist

“What irks me most is the inclusion of the cost of the ‘gift’, allegedly from the dealer, in the exorbitant on-the-road (OTR) fees. ..

