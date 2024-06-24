SIMBA CHITANDO | The Zimbabwean perspective on SA elections

Gayton McKenzie's inclusion and the DA's stance against Zanu-PF are among issues Chitando raises as concerns for Zimbabweans

The 2024 elections in South Africa mark 30 years of democracy in the republic, and it was right that Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa congratulated the people of South Africa and President Cyril Ramaphosa for conducting a peaceful election. Central to any democracy is the electoral process where the will of the people and the constitution is sovereign...