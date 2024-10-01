EDITORIAL | Police minister’s language is reckless in a week when so many were victims of crime
Leaders must stop spewing condescending and deflective rhetoric and focus on their mandates — crime prevention and the many other things police do
01 October 2024 - 21:16
Comments by police minister Senzo Mchunu at the weekend that communities should not put all their faith in law enforcement authorities to fight crime as they are not “izangoma [traditional healers]”, is both hostile and in stark contrast to the very role of police in society...
