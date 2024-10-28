ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | Why does government persist in being tone deaf to its citizens' tragedies?
State wears refusal to take responsibility for citizens' misery like a badge of shame
28 October 2024 - 21:20
A year ago children died from consuming snacks bought from hawkers and spaza shops in Gauteng. The government officials, as usual, rushed there on some PR exercise and the pretence to care. At the time of this ambulance behaviour there was goodwill from society that the government officials dropped everything to be by the side of the bereaved families. ..
