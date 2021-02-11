WATCH | Five years of wild and wonderful Sona moments
From the iconic ‘Zupta must fall’ chant to Trevor Noah’s appearance in the gallery
11 February 2021 - 21:49
The Covid-19 pandemic has limited the normally drama-filled state of the nation address this year.
From the iconic “Zupta must fall” chant to Trevor Noah’s appearance in the gallery, we highlight some of the wildest moments from past Sonas.
