Politics

Supra cross: ‘I will NOT vote for DA motion in the form of a panel report’

ANC MP Supra Mahumapelo says unless the party has changed tack, he will not support the Mkhwebane motion

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
15 March 2021 - 14:05

Some ANC MPs remain defiant ahead of Tuesday’s vote on an independent panel report calling for impeachment proceedings to be instituted against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has written to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule stating he will not vote in favour of the establishment of an inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

