ANC welcomes election lifeline, opposition decries ‘unfair advantage’

But the IEC on Monday shot down allegations that its contentious decision showed it was acting in favour of certain political parties. This as the DA and IFP threatened to mount legal battles to oppose the move, accusing the commission of bias, particularly because the move gives the ANC a lifeline after it failed to register candidates with the IEC in more 90 municipalities, more than a third of SA’s 278 municipalities.

To correct this, the ruling party turned to the electoral court to ask for an additional 36 hours to finalise and submit its candidate list, saying if it were not allowed to do so it would lose power, or lose status as official opposition, in dozens of municipalities “without a single vote being cast”.

The party, however, later made an about-turn and withdrew its application.

Speaking at the close of the ANC national executive committee lekgotla on Monday, Ramaphosa welcomed the IEC’s decision, saying it was in line with the constitution and other laws of the republic.

“We welcome the decision of the IEC to declare the weekend of 18 and 19 [September] as registration weekend, and we agree with the IEC that there is an inextricable link between voter registration and the right to stand for public office,” he said.

Ramaphosa said section 19(3) of the constitution provided that “every adult citizen has a right to vote in elections for any legislative body established in terms of the constitution, and to do so in secret; and also to stand for public office and, if elected, to hold office”.

“The ANC therefore further welcomes the decision to reopen candidate registration on September 20 and 21. We believe this is in line with the constitutional and legislative prescripts.

“This we welcome. Let us all go out to serve our people and to improve the lives of the people of SA selflessly,” he said.

The IEC shot down the narrative that it was acting in favour of the ruling party.

“It’s unfortunate; we reject it. We are clear that we have taken considerations that have brought us to where we are. It’s not true that we are simply acting out of convenience,” said a commissioner.

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the party would explore legal avenues to challenge the move, and questioned the commission’s credibility.