Call for Angie Motshekga’s head over soldiers’ deaths in DRC

Sandu says military personnel were unsupported and under-resourced, while EFF calls for emergency sitting of parliament and defence minister’s resignation

26 January 2025 - 18:58 By TIMESLIVE

Parliament's joint standing committee on defence has called for minister of defence and military veterans Angie Motshekga to provide a full briefing on the deaths of nine SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers who died in recent clashes with M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)...

