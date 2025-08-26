Politics

Gauteng IFP wants in on internal leadership race

Leaders say the IFP is a national party and not a regional one and other provinces need to be accommodated

26 August 2025 - 04:30 By LIZEKA TANDWA

As talk about the Inkatha Freedom Party's (IFP) succession begins to take centre stage, its Gauteng provincial leadership wants to have a more dominant role in its top structure when the party heads to its elective conference. ..

