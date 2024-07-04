Namibia fossil is a prehistoric 'swamp thing' with menacing fangs

You might call it the “swamp thing.” About 280-million years ago, a large creature built somewhat like a salamander but with frightful fangs prowled the swamps and lakes of what is now Namibia, ambushing prey as a top predator in a chilly ecosystem long before the dinosaurs.

The creature, named Gaiasia jennyae, lived during the Permian Period and measured at least2.5 meters long — and perhaps up to 4 meters, according to researchers who announced the discovery of its fossilised remains. Its large, round, flat skull measured more than60 cm long, and it had interlocking fangs at the front of its mouth.

“Wide flat heads in modern animals usually are used to generate strong suction to ambush prey by suddenly sucking it into their mouths. Gaiasia combines that with huge fangs for grabbing and killing large prey,” said Jason Pardo, a postdoctoral fellow in palaeontology at the Field Museum in Chicago and one of the leaders of the research published this week in the journal Nature.

The fossils were unearthed in Namibia. Because of the gradual movement over time of the crustal plates that form Earth's outer layer — a process called plate tectonics — this place was even further south when Gaiasia lived, almost even with Antarctica's current northernmost point. The bodies of water it inhabited may have sat alongside patches of ice and glaciers.

“In the far south, where Gaiasia lived, an ice age was ending, and it was still quite cold, with large glaciers at even low altitudes,” Pardo said.