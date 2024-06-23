Sport

Courage helped Highbury gain promotion, win ABC Motsepe League

Upwardly mobile Gqeberha side dream of reaching top flight in coming years

23 June 2024 - 21:19 By ANATHI WULUSHE

Highbury are the toast of Eastern Cape football after the club gained promotion to the Motsepe Foundation Championship (former National First Division) in Upington on Friday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA pilot races against the world — while at home — in new Air Race X format Sport
  2. Nabi will need personnel upgrade if signed by Kaizer Chiefs: Lucas Radebe Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | The Boks’ glass is flyhalf-full Sport
  4. Foster should stay with Burnley through their tough times: Lucas Radebe Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Player joins golfing greats by completing Grand Slam at US ... Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...