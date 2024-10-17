Keo Uncut
MARK KEOHANE | McKenzie came through for South African rugby amid equity deal standoff
This comes in a week of his 100th day in office, with a lot of media focus on his office spend to various sporting events
17 October 2024 - 21:17
Gayton McKenzie’s plea to SA Rugby president Mark Alexander to postpone Thursday’s vote on the proposed SA Rugby equity deal, with a big emphasis on the commercial rights of the Springboks, was not political interference but an act of sincerity based on finding a solution and not adding to the standoff between the sport’s national custodian and its affiliate 14 provincial members...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.